Why Viasat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares are trading higher Monday after Raymond James maintained its Outperform and raised its price target from $63 to $67 per share.

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems.

Viasat shares were trading up 5.60% at $56.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.40 and low of $25.10.