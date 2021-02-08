Market Overview

Southern Cross Cable Selects Ciena For 13,494 KM Submarine Cable
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) announced that Southern Cross Cable Limited had chosen its GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution, utilizing Ciena’s 6500 Submarine Line Terminating Equipment for the 13,494 km Southern Cross NEXT submarine cable in the Pacific.
  • The arrangement will enable Southern Cross to tackle the budding demand for bandwidth, support the resiliency, reconfigurability, and fast activation requirements triggered by the pandemic induced work from home and remote digital necessities. 
  • The NEXT system will leverage Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme to impeccably mesh the new system into the current Southern Cross network fabric while supporting higher connectivity services and a fully unified ecosystem.
  • The single ecosystem entailing three diverse submarine cable routes, over twenty access points, spanning over 43,000km, supports high capacity and low latency routes between Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tokelau, Kiribati, Hawaii, and the US West Coast.
  • The arrangement is estimated to be completed by early 2022. Ciena did not disclose the financial terms.
  • Price action: CIEN shares are up 1.61% at $56.22 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: bandwidth

