Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) made the largest move up, trading up 125.9% to reach its 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,123.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,114.97.
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares hit $187.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.65%.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.80 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares hit $1,329.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) shares hit $82.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $268.80. Shares traded up 3.25%.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $259.53 on Monday morning, moving up 7.09%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares hit $598.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.27%.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares broke to $60.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.49.
- Deere (NYSE:DE) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.76 for a change of up 1.14%.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $279.00 on Monday morning, moving up 2.67%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $189.26 with a daily change of up 6.53%.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $273.00. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares hit $407.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares hit $251.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.67. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.71 on Monday, moving up 0.96%.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $449.19 with a daily change of up 1.32%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.19. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares set a new yearly high of $116.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $186.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.37%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.51%.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.44 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares were up 1.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.55.
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares were up 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.58.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock made a new 52-week high of $296.34 Monday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $168.00. Shares traded up 1.78%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $390.90. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $161.57 on Monday morning, moving up 2.23%.
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares set a new 52-week high of $420.00 on Monday, moving up 1.52%.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.11. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.60 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares broke to $94.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were up 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $224.76 for a change of up 0.09%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Monday, moving up 3.23%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.55. Shares traded up 5.09%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.91.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.43. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $501.76 for a change of up 1.45%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $160.93.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.67 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $214.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $64.71 with a daily change of down 3.74%.
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $383.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 6.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $310.65 for a change of up 6.26%.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $429.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $270.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.39%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.45. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $113.83. Shares traded up 1.67%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.67. The stock traded up 5.79% on the session.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares hit $59.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4,800.39 on Monday morning, moving up 2.67%.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.31 Monday. The stock was up 7.49% for the day.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares hit $8.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.13%.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit $54.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.23. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares were up 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.64.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares were up 3.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.83.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.62. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.43.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.8%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.58. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.62 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,180.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.82%.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares hit a yearly high of $50.46. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.28. The stock was up 6.45% for the day.
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.37%.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $264.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.12. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.19.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares set a new yearly high of $147.91 this morning. The stock was up 4.55% on the session.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares hit $82.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.96%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares were up 3.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.16.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.61.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares set a new yearly high of $154.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $156.22. Shares traded up 13.33%.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $155.52. Shares traded up 2.37%.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares were up 6.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $108.98.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares were up 2.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.70 for a change of up 2.21%.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares hit a yearly high of $38.32. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Monday, moving up 1.99%.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $192.59. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.37 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $286.38.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $378.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares broke to $61.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.25 Monday. The stock was up 4.77% for the day.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $79.06. Shares traded up 3.42%.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.66%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.53 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $961.33 on Monday, moving up 17.75%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.5%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.77 with a daily change of up 2.47%.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $154.33. Shares traded up 3.13%.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $133.82 with a daily change of up 2.41%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit $221.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit $25.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.92%.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.16. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.00.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.84%.
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.93. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,006.77. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $143.73 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.74 on Monday morning, moving up 1.72%.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.23.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.45. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.95 Monday. The stock was up 4.6% for the day.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.90 on Monday morning, moving up 7.58%.
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares hit a yearly high of $223.49. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.07. Shares traded up 2.15%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.64. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $104.60 with a daily change of up 4.32%.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.08 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.41 Monday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.87%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.45. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.63 on Monday morning, moving up 3.24%.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.55% for the day.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $163.41 on Monday, moving up 2.48%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $681.58. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares set a new yearly high of $59.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.22% on the session.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.65 on Monday morning, moving up 0.76%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.12.
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) shares hit $29.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.65%.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $145.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.03% on the session.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.80 on Monday morning, moving up 5.4%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares hit $233.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to $86.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $89.64 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.12 Monday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.99.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares hit $148.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.61 on Monday morning, moving up 1.17%.
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares were up 7.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.35.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $128.71. Shares traded up 11.05%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were up 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $121.15.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares were up 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.00.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $227.10 on Monday morning, moving up 15.11%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $151.44 with a daily change of up 2.65%.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares broke to $110.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a yearly high of $50.29. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares were up 2.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.57 for a change of up 2.31%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $216.78 on Monday morning, moving up 1.73%.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 3.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.46.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.85 on Monday morning, moving up 2.54%.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares were up 1.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.25.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.23 on Monday, moving up 2.25%.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
- Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares were up 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.44 for a change of up 0.13%.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.12. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $57.20. Shares traded up 3.57%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.63 on Monday, moving down 1.5%.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $87.48 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
- Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.72.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $11.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit $42.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.17. The stock traded up 3.37% on the session.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit $48.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.58.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.78. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.71.
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.73 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.51. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares hit $97.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.75. Shares traded up 1.11%.
- AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.51. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $86.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.20 Monday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.09 Monday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $161.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.99%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.00 on Monday morning, moving up 2.26%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.11%.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.76 Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.50 Monday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares set a new yearly high of $77.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.04.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.68.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.16%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares set a new yearly high of $32.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
- Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $77.52 with a daily change of up 3.52%.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.49 with a daily change of up 2.42%.
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.66.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.10. Shares traded up 6.47%.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.31 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.95 on Monday morning, moving up 5.45%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stock made a new 52-week high of $207.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares hit $13.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.71%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a yearly high of $117.99. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
- St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares hit $54.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.09. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.86%.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.84. The stock was up 4.62% for the day.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.94 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.55 on Monday morning, moving up 1.92%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.38 on Monday, moving up 4.71%.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.48%.
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.89. Shares traded up 3.55%.
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares set a new yearly high of $255.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 2.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.15.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) shares were up 2.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.92.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.24. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares broke to $51.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.29%.
- California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares broke to $57.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares broke to $4.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%.
- Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Monday, moving up 3.29%.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.24. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
- Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.20. Shares traded up 2.7%.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.07.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.67 Monday. The stock was up 30.78% for the day.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares hit $27.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.68%.
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.94 on Monday morning, moving up 2.36%.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares were up 4.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.92.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares hit $42.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Monday, moving up 1.29%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.69 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares set a new yearly high of $44.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.96. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.30 on Monday morning, moving up 3.95%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.60. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving up 17.2%.
- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.12 on Monday, moving up 1.56%.
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.10 Monday. The stock was up 6.99% for the day.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.85 on Monday, moving up 6.83%.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.00. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $79.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.14%.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new yearly high of $69.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.72 on Monday morning, moving up 6.74%.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.99 this morning. The stock was up 28.77% on the session.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.25 Monday. The stock was up 6.02% for the day.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
- Cubic (NYSE:CUB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.90. The stock traded up 9.52% on the session.
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $57.56 with a daily change of up 2.17%.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.72 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares were up 3.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.78.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares broke to $60.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares hit a yearly high of $52.97. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares broke to $22.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.32.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.00. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Zomedica Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:ZOM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.48. The stock traded up 22.77% on the session.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to $60.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 125.9%.
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.35 on Monday, moving up 2.23%.
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.39. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares were up 8.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.79.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares were up 2.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.51 for a change of up 2.38%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) shares hit $87.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.62%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Monday. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares were up 44.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.95.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares hit $51.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.52%.
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $155.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.7%.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.08 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares broke to $26.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $98.13 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit $18.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a yearly high of $62.91. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.67. The stock was up 4.2% for the day.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares hit $32.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares hit a yearly high of $61.46. The stock traded up 9.42% on the session.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $37.80. Shares traded up 1.35%.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.94. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.10 on Monday, moving up 6.14%.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.79. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares broke to $21.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares set a new yearly high of $64.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.85% on the session.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.11.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.39.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares set a new yearly high of $3.96 this morning. The stock was up 4.58% on the session.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 2.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.95 for a change of up 2.3%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.03 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
- Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.71 Monday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Monday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.29%.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.23. Shares traded up 7.19%.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.44. Shares traded up 6.09%.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit $11.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.25%.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares hit $9.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.81. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares were up 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.80. Shares traded up 1.64%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares were up 3.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.44 for a change of up 3.45%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.08. Shares traded up 1.86%.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.47 with a daily change of up 8.15%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.24 for a change of up 0.19%.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares set a new yearly high of $4.41 this morning. The stock was up 10.19% on the session.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.96 on Monday, moving up 5.02%.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Monday morning, moving up 8.33%.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.35 on Monday, moving up 2.82%.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares broke to $5.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.33%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%.
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares were up 2.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.32.
- Reinvent Technology (NYSE:RTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.32. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.18 with a daily change of up 3.61%.
- Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.46%.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares hit $45.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.14%.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.67. The stock was up 6.84% for the day.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.55. Shares traded up 1.24%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.57 Monday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 2.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.98 for a change of up 2.32%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares broke to $41.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.95%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.57 with a daily change of up 5.38%.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.31 Monday. The stock was up 5.48% for the day.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.28. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares broke to $15.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 37.49%.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.30.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) shares set a new yearly high of $56.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 3.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.57.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.66 for a change of up 1.09%.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.43 with a daily change of down 1.13%.
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares hit $8.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.75%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded up 1.24%.
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares broke to $29.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.66%.
- Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to $29.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE:AIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.79. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.55 Monday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares hit $21.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.86%.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.73 with a daily change of up 6.37%.
- Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.21. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit a yearly high of $22.68. The stock traded up 7.22% on the session.
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.12. The stock was up 6.39% for the day.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.60. The stock was up 8.93% for the day.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.33 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.51 Monday. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares were up 18.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.21.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares hit a yearly high of $17.71. The stock traded up 11.19% on the session.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.21. The stock traded down 4.2% on the session.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) shares broke to $18.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
- Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $35.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
- Vy Global (NYSE:VYGG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.63 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.25.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.83. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.80 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $11.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.99%.
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 1.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.56 for a change of up 1.67%.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to $131.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.74 Monday. The stock was up 8.09% for the day.
- Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) shares hit $22.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.5%.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.35 on Monday, moving down 0.99%.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.29. The stock was up 7.19% for the day.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.29 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a yearly high of $18.33. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) shares were up 4.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.35 for a change of up 4.24%.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.82%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.65. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $25.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a yearly high of $21.05. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.
- Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) shares hit a yearly high of $32.29. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares hit $4.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.14%.
- Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares were up 5.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.33. Shares traded up 35.47%.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares broke to $17.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.39%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.82. Shares traded up 8.79%.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.49. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded down 0.98%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.65 Monday. The stock was up 8.91% for the day.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.78 with a daily change of up 16.26%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.40 Monday. The stock was up 9.14% for the day.
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares were up 12.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.24 for a change of up 12.99%.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares were up 4.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.32.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.25 with a daily change of up 6.16%.
- Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.53. Shares traded up 3.72%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 2.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 for a change of up 2.36%.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 25.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.05 for a change of up 25.85%.
- Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.93 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.35 with a daily change of up 6.12%.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares hit $9.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares were up 1.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.53 for a change of up 1.99%.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.37 on Monday morning, moving up 2.42%.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 5.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.77.
- Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ:HEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.01%.
- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.11 with a daily change of up 4.23%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares were up 7.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.97.
- INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.85 on Monday, moving up 6.84%.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $15.27. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
- Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE:JIH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.59. Shares traded up 1.59%.
- Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.14. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.
- India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares hit a yearly high of $7.90. The stock traded up 8.23% on the session.
- Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Monday, moving up 8.89%.
- Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.
- Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.08 on Monday, moving up 4.08%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.74 Monday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $17.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
- Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares set a new yearly high of $28.37 this morning. The stock was up 3.17% on the session.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.42%.
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.62. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.63. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Monday morning, moving up 4.44%.
- Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a yearly high of $248.28. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.70 on Monday morning, moving up 2.02%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.86 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.16%.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.46 this morning. The stock was up 14.21% on the session.
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.08. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.30 Monday. The stock was up 9.16% for the day.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit $30.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares broke to $38.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.67. Shares traded up 3.9%.
- Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.48.
- DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.96. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares set a new yearly high of $8.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit a yearly high of $2.70. The stock traded up 11.49% on the session.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.80. Shares traded up 3.09%.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares broke to $2.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.64%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares were up 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.41 for a change of up 2.11%.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares were up 1.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.05.
- Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.48 Monday. The stock was up 8.55% for the day.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.87 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.07%.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
- MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares were up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.00 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares broke to $14.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
- CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.55 on Monday morning, moving up 7.49%.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.95 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.89. The stock traded up 4.49% on the session.
- Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:LEU) shares broke to $30.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.61%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE:ACV) shares set a new yearly high of $35.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were up 19.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.11.
- Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) shares set a new yearly high of $20.71 this morning. The stock was up 7.92% on the session.
- G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) shares broke to $25.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.20. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.65 on Monday morning, moving up 3.27%.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.58 this morning. The stock was up 11.01% on the session.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Monday, moving up 14.19%.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.40 with a daily change of up 26.37%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.50 on Monday, moving up 0.58%.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.46. The stock was up 9.93% for the day.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.01%.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.57.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.81.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit $60.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.24.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.50. The stock was up 9.37% for the day.
- NavSight Holdings (NYSE:NSH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
- Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.45. Shares traded up 1.57%.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.69 on Monday, moving up 36.49%.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.72 on Monday morning, moving up 15.67%.
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.12%.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.66. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) shares hit $27.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.8%.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares hit $6.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.66%.
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares were up 10.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.70 for a change of up 10.16%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) shares hit $10.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 3.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.00.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Monday, moving up 4.27%.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares were up 4.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.55.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.21. Shares traded up 1.67%.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.24. The stock traded up 16.17% on the session.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares were down 0.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 for a change of down 0.85%.
- FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.95.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.92%.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit $14.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%.
- First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.00 Monday. The stock was up 12.02% for the day.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were up 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.96.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.64%.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares were up 6.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.85 for a change of up 6.25%.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.00 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.86%.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.57%.
- Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 6.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 for a change of up 6.05%.
- Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.59.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares set a new yearly high of $7.36 this morning. The stock was up 7.0% on the session.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) shares hit $5.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.93%.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.20 this morning. The stock was up 25.75% on the session.
- Bancroft Fund, Ltd. (AMEX:BCV) shares were up 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.12 for a change of up 1.3%.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares hit $14.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.78%.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%.
- Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.76. The stock traded up 4.76% on the session.
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares broke to $7.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.83%.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.65 with a daily change of up 3.48%.
- Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.41 for a change of up 0.34%.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.65. The stock was up 8.99% for the day.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.42. Shares traded up 2.75%.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares were up 8.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 for a change of up 8.88%.
- Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.95%.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares hit $11.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.55%.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.57. The stock traded up 14.55% on the session.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares hit $10.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 25.0%.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.87. The stock was up 20.83% for the day.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.78 on Monday, moving down 0.08%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.72. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.90 on Monday, moving up 4.06%.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.10 on Monday, moving up 1.68%.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.98 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares hit $49.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares broke to $5.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.99%.
- Mountain Crest (NASDAQ:MCAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.93 with a daily change of up 7.67%.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.36. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.41 on Monday morning, moving up 14.26%.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.39 on Monday morning, moving up 17.17%.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares were up 8.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.60.
- BlackRock New York (NYSE:BSE) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.40 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares broke to $4.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.86%.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares set a new yearly high of $1.46 this morning. The stock was up 22.52% on the session.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.40 Monday. The stock was up 8.32% for the day.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares broke to $8.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 44.78%.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.79 with a daily change of up 4.14%.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares broke to $3.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%.
- Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.00 with a daily change of up 5.59%.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.42. Shares traded up 4.07%.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares set a new yearly high of $3.78 this morning. The stock was up 5.35% on the session.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares were up 3.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.70.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving up 9.83%.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.96 Monday. The stock was up 7.26% for the day.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas