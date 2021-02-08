Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,123.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

