Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comtech Telecom Bags Multi-Million US Military Dollar Contract To Manufacture 190W Q-Band Amplifiers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s (NASDAQ: CMTLCalifornia-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, secured a multi-million-dollar contract from the U.S. military for the manufacture of 190W Q-band amplifiers.
  • “As a leader in high-power millimeter wave technology, Comtech Xicom has the broadest experience in both Q-band and V-band technology,” said Comtech Telecommunications Corp CEO Fred Kornberg.
  • Comtech has manufactured more than 200 Q-band Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers since 2001.
  • Comtech manufactures amplifiers for fixed and ground-based, shipboard, and airborne mobile applications for military and commercial satellite uplink applications encompassing power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum.
  • Comtech was awarded a $10.4 million U.S. military contract for full-motion tracking systems last week.
  • Price action: CMTL shares are up 3.79% at $24.53 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMTL)

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Comtech
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2020
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: US MilitaryNews Contracts Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com