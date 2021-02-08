Market Overview

101 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 5:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Atlantic American Corporation. (NASDAQ: AAME) shares surged 117.6% to close at $5.20 on Friday after surging over 5% on Thursday.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) gained 108.3% to close at $37.50 after the company priced its IPO at $18 a share.
  • Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) shares rose 66.2% to close at $43.20 after pricing its IPO at $26 per share.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares surged 65.8% to close at $4.66.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 61.5% to close at $5.25.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) surged 60.8% to close at $32.15 o Friday after the company priced its IPO at $20 a share.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) climbed 59.8% to close at $4.09 following a report a Chinese securities regulator approved the merging of two exchanges, Shenzhen's main board and the small- to medium-enterprise board.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 53.8% to close at $3.23.
  • Lucira Health, Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 46.9% to close at $24.98 after the company priced its IPO at $17 a share.
  • Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) shares surged 45% to close at $29.00 after pricing IPO at $20 a share.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) jumped 44.7% to close at $12.88.
  • CN Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) rose 43.5% to close at $5.74 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 42% to close at $3.55.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 38.1% to close at $3.66. Vislink Technologies last week announced a $50 million registered direct offering of 18.181 million shares priced at-the-market.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) surged 37.1% to close at $37.08 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) gained 37% to close at $2.96.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) jumped 32.9% to close at $1.86 after dropping over 8% on Thursday. SuperCom announced the closing of a financing with gross proceeds of $7 million.
  • Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) jumped 32% to close at $184.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 29.2% to close at $3.10 after the company reported its TSARS-CoV-2 panel is capable of detecting the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2.
  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) gained 28.1% to close at $6.00.
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 27.2% to close at $18.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) surged 26.4% to close at $54.95 as the company is set to acquire global video ad serving platform SpotX from RTL Group, for a purchase price of $1.17 billion, to become a powerful CTV and video advertising platform.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) gained 25.8% to close at $2.68.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) climbed 25.3% to close at $3.71.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares gained 25.1% to close at $4.98. Aurora Mobile partnered with short video social platform Kuaishou Technology, also known as TikTok competitor, to drive the latter’s monetization efficacy.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) gained 23.5% to close at $5.93.
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) surged 22.8% to close at $29.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued FY21 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 22.7% to close at $19.00. Enlivex Therapeutics last week disclosed positive data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) surged 22.6% to close at $5.54.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 22% to close at $20.43.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 21.8% to close at $2.18. The company’s shares surged around 22% on Thursday after the company announced it raised $35 million via equity to support ONS-5010 US application.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) gained 20.5% to close at $2.35.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) climbed 20.2% to close at $17.82 as the company’s 10%+ owner Jack Schuler reported the purchase of 101,400 shares at an average price of $12.25 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
  • Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) gained 20.1% to close at $16.50 following a report fuel-cell truck startup, Hyzon, is expected to merge with the SPAC.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 19.9% to close at $4.34.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 19.9% to close at $41.27.
  • Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) surged 19.7% to close at $54.75. Aviat Networks last week reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 19.7% to close at $8.16. Cannabis stocks spiked higher following Bloomberg headline Republican and Democrat Senators introduced a bill to expand marijuana research.
  • Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) gained 19.5% to close at $58.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Wedbush upgraded the company from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $48 to $64 per share.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) surged 19.3% to close at $2.78.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 19.2% to close at $63.77. Robinhood has lifted temporary limits it imposed on the purchase of so-called meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. GameStop’s stock dipped 42% on Thursday.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) gained 19.2% to close at $3.04.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares rose 19.2% to close at $2.80.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 19.2% to close at $7.21.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 19.1% to close at $41.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued strong Q4 sales guidance. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $31 price target.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) gained 19.1% to close at $5.25.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) jumped 19% to close at $22.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $19 per share.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) surged 18.8% to close at $7.39 after the company reported $150 million in strategic financing.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 18.7% to close at $3.36.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares jumped 18.7% to close at $141.52.
  • Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) rose 18.4% to close at $35.28.
  • Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) gained 17.9% to close at $23.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued strong Q2 guidance. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $41 per share.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) gained 17.8% to close at $3.18 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares rose 17.7% to close at $3.99 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 17.6% to close at $3.00.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) rose 17.5% to close at $14.58.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 17.5% to close at $23.35 as the company reported a Strategic Cooperation Framework deal on purchase of 5,000 WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares gained 17.4% to close at $5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies executives have been awarded first place in the BioProcess International Reader’s Choice Awards, cell & gene therapies category.
  • RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) surged 17.4% to close at $2.97.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares rose 17.3% to close at $3.25.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) gained 17.2% to close at $2.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings..
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 17.2% to close at $9.36.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 17.1% to close at $6.93.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) rose 15.3% to close at $8.82.
  • Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) rose 15.1% to close at $107.89 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares gained 12.5% to close at $5.85 after the company released preliminary Q4 results.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 11.5% to close at $3.88 after the company inked an agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station for electricity supply to a cloud crypto mining center built by SOS.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 11.3% to close at $3.05. Chinese momentum stocks moved higher Friday morning following a report a Chinese securities regulator approved the merging of two exchanges, Shenzhen's main board and the small- to medium-enterprise board.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 10.9% to close at $6.65 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter and raised quarterly dividend from $0.0025 to $0.005 per share.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 10.8% to close at $16.17 after Jefferies analyst on CNBC mentioned the stock as a potential short squeeze stock.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 10% to close at $1.21 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and cancelled special meeting of stockholders.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 9.3% to close at $1.04 after jumping around 27% on Thursday.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 7% to close at $3.53 after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares tumbled 55.7% to close at $6.33 on profit-taking after the stock rose 936% yesterday.
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 29.4% to close at $44.80 on profit-taking after the stock rallied on results from an interim analysis of simufilam.
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) dropped 23.7% to close at $10.90.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 22.9% to close at $5.30 after climbing 42% on Thursday.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 22.2% to close at $17.50.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 21.3% to close at $3.41 after the company priced its $34.5 million upsized public offering of common stock.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 21.3% to close at $11.40. Lizhi shares jumped over 70% on Thursday after the company announced a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart to become the first branded podcast on LIZHI Podcast.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 21% to close at $10.39 after surging over 59% on Thursday.
  • Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) dropped 20.1% to close at $158.02 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $100 price target.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 20.1% to close at $6.68.
  • Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares fell 19.4% to close at $26.85 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 19.1% to close at $8.39. GoPro reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
  • SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 18.6% to close at $2.14.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 18.4% to close at $3.10 after jumping over 47% on Thursday. The company was recently granted European patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Antigen Specific Immunotherapy.'
  • YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 17.6% to close at $5.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) shares fell 17.3% to close at $11.94. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition surged 32% on Thursday following rumors of SPAC deal with Discord.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 17% to close at $3.03.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 16.9% to close at $12.39 after surging more than 43% on Thursday.
  • New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) fell 16.2% to close at $67.65 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 14.9% to close at $7.70.
  • Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ: KBAL) dropped 14.2% to close at $11.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) fell 14.1% to close at $128.64 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Unity Software said it sees Q1 sales of $210 million to $220 million.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) fell 13.5% to close at $4.69 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) fell 13.3% to close at $16.96. Annovis Bio last week announced the European Patent Office granted the Company's patent for a method of treating acute nerve and brain injuries by administering ANVS405 after the injury.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) dropped 10.9% to close at $2.45.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 10.2% to close at $3.89. Atossa shares surged more than 33% on Thursday, potentially on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access single-patient studies of Endoxifen.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 6.5% to close at $2.44 after declining over 8% on Thursday.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 5.9% to close at $148.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $1.1 billion.

