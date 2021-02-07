Today's Super Bowl Players Will Get Some Healthy Bonuses, Win Or Lose

All eyes are on today’s Super Bowl match, which will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

So how much will the winning team's players earn? How about the losing team's? And who will be the highest-paid player this year? Let’s have a look.

Post-Season Bonuses: According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, players from the team that wins the Super Bowl will get $130,000. When added up with the winners’ other bonuses in the post-season, the winning players will each take home about $250,000 from the league overall.

The losing team’s players will get $65,000, and whichever team loses will take home about $185,000 from the post-season rounds.

The Kansas City Chiefs' players have made $122,000 so far, whereas the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have collected $125,000 per player in post-season pay, CNBC reported.

If the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, then quarterback Tom Brady stands to make a total of $2.25 million in bonuses. By making it to the Super Bowl, Brady has already made $1.75 million of those bonuses. He can make an additional $500,000 by winning Super Bowl, the Business Insider quoted ESPN's Adam Schefter as saying.

With an average salary of $25 million, Brady is the highest-paid player this year.

Photo from Pixabay.