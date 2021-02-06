Market Overview

Amazon Buying Hundreds Of Compressed Natural Gas Trucks: Reuters
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
February 06, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has ordered more than 700 delivery trucks that run on compressed natural gas, as it tries to reduce its carbon footprint, Reuters has reported.

What Happened: A joint venture between Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) will supply the engines. Amazon told Reuters that it has ordered more than 700 trucks so far.

An unnamed source also told Reuters that the Cummins-Westport JV has ordered more than 1,000 engines in total.

The trucks will be used for deliveries between warehouses and distribution centers.

Why It Matters: Amazon aims to have net-zero carbon emissions across the whole company by 2040. And it aims to have 50% of all shipments be net zero by 2030.

The pandemic caused an uptick in heavy duty truck traffic, as more people and businesses relied on e-commerce and deliveries, Reuters noted. Natural gas burns about 27% cleaner than the diesel fuel used in big trucks.

Posted-In: climate change Logistics Reuters

