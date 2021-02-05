A Super Bowl LV Sports Betting Preview, And The Best Prop Bets

Super Bowl LV could be a big story for sports betting-related companies, as more states have legalized betting ahead of this year's big game.

Bettors can place bets on which team will win the game, how many points will be scored and who will take home the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Sportsbooks are offering unique promotions to gain market share in the market and also have some other unique prop bets that bettors can take advantage of.

Super Bowl Betting Promotions: DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is offering a double your money if a touchdown is scored in Super Bowl LV.

FanDuel is giving new users 55 to 1 odds on Super Bowl LV, paying out $275 on a $5 bet if a user picks the right team to win.

Other sports betting companies are offering boosted payouts to new users who download the apps.

Super Bowl Prop Bets: The Kansas City Chiefs are currently favored by three points for Super Bowl LV, which could indicate the game is close. One way for bettors to look at this could be with the prop bet on lead changes in each quarter.

A lead change occurring is offered at +265, +175, +175 and +220 for each quarter, respectively, on DraftKings. Betting on a tie occurring after the 0-0 score offers odds of -130 for Yes and +105 for No tie.

A two-point conversion being scored in the Super Bowl pays +230.

The over/under is projecting 55.5 points to be scored in the game, which breaks down to 14 points scored per quarter.

Betting on any quarter to be scored at +500 could be unlikely to be a winning bet.

Super Bowl LV features two well-known quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Sports betting apps are offering odds on which quarterback will throw more passing yards, with FanDuel offering -155 on Mahomes and +120 on Brady.

Mahomes threw for over 300 yards in his last game, but over the last two months hit 300 yards in three of the last six contests. Brady threw for under 300 yards in each of the last two contests, but the prior four contests saw totals all over 340 yards, giving value to Brady on this pick.

PointsBet is offering a payout of +280 on a fourth-quarter comeback. With the close projected score, it could be a bet to look at.

Bet Rivers, a brand from Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI), is offering a bet your age promotion. Users will get +220 odds if Tom Brady completes a pass of 43 or more yards and Patrick Mahomes has 25 or more completions.

Bet Rivers also has unique prop bets of 15 or more players completing a reception at +150, first touchdown being scored within the first five minutes at +200 and a GOAT bet of the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl and the Los Angeles lakers winning the NBA Championship at +768.

Barstool Sportsbook from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) has several boosted bets in its unique bet with Barstool odds boost. The company boosted odds on Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl MVP from +210 to +250. Mahomes and Brady each throwing 300 yards or more is boosted to +200. A bet with Logan Paul on Rob Grankowski having 69 or more receiving yards and scoring a touchdown is boosted from +650 to +690.

Sports betting apps are offering unique props, but it is still the common and old prop bets that are getting the most action. At DraftKings, the four most bet-on items are Mahomes winning the MVP, Brady winning the MVP, the coin toss being heads and the coin toss being tails, according to Darren Rovell.

Photo by elisfkc2 via Wikimedia.