66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Atlantic American Corporation. (NASDAQ: AAME) shares jumped 279.5% to $9.07 after surging over 5% on Thursday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 180% to $7.16 following a report a Chinese securities regulator approved the merging of two exchanges, Shenzhen's main board and the small- to medium-enterprise board.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) surged 67.8% to $14.93.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares climbed 64.6% to $6.55. Aurora Mobile partnered with short video social platform Kuaishou Technology, also known as TikTok competitor, to drive the latter’s monetization efficacy.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares climbed 53% to $4.2999.
- CN Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) gained 42.3% to $5.69 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) jumped 39% to $6.67.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) surged 38% to $5.04. Shares of several Chinese momentum stocks traded higher, potentially on reports of a merger between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange main board and SME board.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 36% to $53.36. Robinhood has lifted temporary limits it imposed on the purchase of so-called meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. GameStop’s stock dipped 42% on Thursday.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) gained 33% to $3.92.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) jumped 32.9% to $1.86 after dropping over 8% on Thursday. SuperCom announced the closing of a financing with gross proceeds of $7 million.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) jumped 32.4% to $35.81 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) surged 32.3% to $6.19.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 31.2% to $3.15 after the company reported its TSARS-CoV-2 panel is capable of detecting the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) rose 27% to $3.42 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) gained 25% to $3.43. Chinese momentum stocks moved higher Friday morning following a report a Chinese securities regulator approved the merging of two exchanges, Shenzhen's main board and the small- to medium-enterprise board.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) climbed 24.7% to $174.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) gained 22.7% to $43.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued strong Q4 sales guidance. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $31 price target.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) surged 21.1% to $24.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued strong Q2 guidance. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $41 per share.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) gained 20.9% to $9.25.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 20.6% to $4.20 after the company inked an agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station for electricity supply to a cloud crypto mining center built by SOS.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) climbed 20.5% to $24.10 after the company priced its IPO at $20 a share.
- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) rose 19.7% to $16.45 following a report fuel-cell truck startup, Hyzon, is expected to merge with the SPAC..
- Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) surged 19.1% to $51.78 as the company is set to acquire global video ad serving platform SpotX from RTL Group, for a purchase price of $1.17 billion, to become a powerful CTV and video advertising platform.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 19% to $2.13. The company’s shares surged around 22% on Thursday after the company announced it raised $35 million via equity to support ONS-5010 US application.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 18.7% to $17.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) climbed 17.2% to $4.62.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares rose 18.2% to $6.14 after the company released preliminary Q4 results.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) gained 17% to $5.26 after jumping over 19% on Thursday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 17.1% to $4.24.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 16.4% to $23.14 as the company reported a Strategic Cooperation Framework deal on purchase of 5,000 WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 12.7% to $1.24 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and cancelled special meeting of stockholders.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) rose 12.1% to $105.19 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 11.6% to $5.01. Applied Genetic Technologies executives have been awarded first place in the BioProcess International Reader’s Choice Awards, cell & gene therapies category.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 11.6% to $4.22 after climbing over 5% on Thursday.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 11.3% to $2.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings..
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) rose 10.6% to $14.83 as the company’s 10%+ owner Jack Schuler reported the purchase of 101,400 shares at an average price of $12.25 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 9.9% to $1.67 after surging more than 18% on Thursday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 9.1% to $3.6010 after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 9% to $6.53 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter and raised quarterly dividend from $0.0025 to $0.005 per share.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 8.6% to $1.0340 after jumping around 27% on Thursday.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) rose 8.1% to $20.42. Sensei Biotherapeutics, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 7.3% to $15.67 after Jefferies analyst on CNBC mentioned the stock as a potential short squeeze stock.
Losers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares dipped 51.4% to $6.95 on profit-taking after the stock rose 936% yesterday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 26.4% to $3.1850 after the company priced its $34.5 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 21.2% to $5.41 after climbing 42% on Thursday.
- Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares dipped 21.2% to $26.24 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) dropped 20.2% to $157.79 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $100 price target.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 19.7% to $11.62. Lizhi shares jumped over 70% on Thursday after the company announced a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart to become the first branded podcast on LIZHI Podcast.
- YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) dropped 19.2% to $5.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd (NASDAQ: SINO) dropped 19.1% to $6.76.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) dropped 18.3% to $11.66.
- SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 18% to $2.16.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 17.2% to $8.59. GoPro reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) dropped 17.2% to $15.77 after the company said the FDA has placed clinical hold on Phase 2a trial of oral antimicrobial agent for nontuberculous mycobaterial pulmonary disease.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 16.8% to $3.16 after jumping over 47% on Thursday. The company was recently granted European patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Antigen Specific Immunotherapy.'
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) shares fell 16.2% to $12.10. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition surged 32% on Thursday following rumors of SPAC deal with Discord.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 15.5% to $11.11 after surging over 59% on Thursday.
- Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ: KBAL) dropped 15.1% to $11.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) fell 14.3% to $68.39 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) dropped 13.8% to$4.67 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 10.8% to $13.31 after surging more than 43% on Thursday.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) fell 10% to $134.83 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Unity Software said it sees Q1 sales of $210 million to $220 million.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 9.6% to $2.3604 after declining over 8% on Thursday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 8.5% to $144.13 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $1.1 billion.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 8.1% to $3.98. Atossa shares surged more than 33% on Thursday, potentially on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access single-patient studies of Endoxifen.
