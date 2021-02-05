Cardi B, Lenny Kravitz, 'Wayne's World': Who Else Will Pop Up In Super Bowl LV Commercials?

Super Bowl LV may have familiar faces, with quarterbacks Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes in charge of the Kansas City Chiefs, but this year's matchup on Sunday will be anything but typical.

For starters, the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where the game will be held, will only have 25,000 fans, less than half its total capacity.

Even in between plays, the commercials will have a much different vibe. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV's (NYSE: BUD) is promoting vaccine awareness instead of airing commercials showcasing its core Budweiser beer.

Beverage behemoth Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) told CNBC it made the difficult decision not to show any ads, as it focused on "investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times."

Fortunately, there will still be some commercials that will — hopefully — make you laugh.

Restaurants: Casual fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will make its Super Bowl debut with a commercial titled "Can a Burrito Change the World?"

Fresh off a year of strong momentum in which the company's digital initiatives proved to be extremely popular, the restaurant chain feels now is the time to help promote a message.

Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt explained in a press release the company wants to "help shift attention toward creating positive change for the challenges our food system faces and educate consumers on how they can make difference."

Another newcomer to the Super Bowl commercial realm is privately owned Jimmy John's. Actor Brad Garrett plays the role of Tony Bolognavich, a Mafia-like owner of a sandwich chain who starts to worry about Jimmy John's superior, customizable and affordable items.

Most likely, the big story will be the battle of the restaurant delivery apps.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is going big with a commercial featuring a throwback to the '90s with "Wayne's World" stars Mike Myers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as Garth. They collaborate with a more present day phenomenon, Cardi B. There are TikTok dances involved, too.

"Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we've ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now," Carvey told The Hollywood Reporter.

Rival DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is tapping Cookie Monster and other Sesame Street characters in a feel-good commercial aiming to raise awareness of the company's five-year, $200-million commitment to support merchants.

"The essence of the spot is about optimism — giving something back to our communities in hopes of brightening their days and building groundswell for our neighborhoods," while also aiding Sesame Workshop, David Bornoff, head of consumer marketing at DoorDash, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Food: M&M maker Mars' commercial, titled "Come Together," shows how a bag of M&M's can be used in conjunction with an apology to make amends with others.

"I'm sorry for calling you Karen," a woman says to another woman while giving her a bag of M&M's. The recipient responds, "That's my name," after which the first woman pulls out another bag of M&M's and says, "I'm sorry your name is Karen."

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is going all-out with its food products. Its Cheetos brand will no doubt rival M&M's for the funniest food commercial. Throughout different scenarios, Mila Kunis denys she is eating a bag of Cheetos that are her husband Ashton Kutcher's, replying each time, despite evidence to the contrary, "it wasn't me."

Cue Shaggy's entrance. Yes, that Shaggy.

A Doritos commercial will feature Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel, and a Frito-Lay commercial will showcase former Super Bowl stars.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is also looking to join the party with a commercial promoting mixing Pringles flavors.

On a more serious note, the Unilever N.V. Common Stock's (NYSE: UL) Hellman's mayonnaise commercial featuring Amy Schumer is about raising awareness about food waste.

Beverages: For the first time in nearly four decades, Super Bowl fans won't watch a Budweiser commercial. But that doesn't hold true for other alcohol products under the Anheuser brand.

One example is a commercial promoting Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, the beverage born after "2020 handed us all those lemons."

Stella Artois returns to the Super Bowl with a commercial featuring Lenny Kravitz, who delivers a message of love.

PepsiCo isn't advertising its core Pepsi product during commercials, but the company is splurging on a commercial for its Rockstar energy drink brand featuring rapper Lil Baby, and Pepsi tapped iconic wrestler-turned-actor John Cena to promote its new Mountain Dew Major Mellon drink.

PepsiCo remains a sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Photo: Bruce Szalwinski via Flickr.