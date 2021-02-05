Ford CEO On Dearborn's EV Plans: 'Expect More News From Us'
On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley discussed the company's electric vehicle plans Friday following the automaker's fourth-quarter report.
Here are some key takeaways:
- Farley: 'You Can Expect More News From Us On Our Vertical Integration Of Electric Vehicle Efforts'
- Says 'We're Ambitious,' Electric Vehicle Has 'Detroit Swagger,' Notes 'We've Still Got Tax Credits' To Allow Easier Access To Consumers
- Says He Agrees Co. Does Not Want To Lose Money On Cars
- Says 'We've Had A Great Relationship With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL),' 'Really Wants That Car Play Experience To Be The Best...We'll Keep Working With Apple Until We' Achieve That
- Says Want To Electrify Transit Vans, Police Interceptors, Pick-Up Trucks
- Says 'We Should Expect In Our Industry To Have All Sorts Of New Competitors...We Shouldn't Be Surprised By That,' Says Ford's Strategy Is To Focus On What We Do Well: Commercial Success
F Price Action: Ford's stock was trading up 1.63% at $11.56 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $12.15 and a 52-week low of $3.96.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim FarleyNews Management Media Trading Ideas