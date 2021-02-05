Ford CEO On Dearborn's EV Plans: 'Expect More News From Us'

On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley discussed the company's electric vehicle plans Friday following the automaker's fourth-quarter report.

Here are some key takeaways:

Farley: 'You Can Expect More News From Us On Our Vertical Integration Of Electric Vehicle Efforts'

Says 'We're Ambitious,' Electric Vehicle Has 'Detroit Swagger,' Notes 'We've Still Got Tax Credits' To Allow Easier Access To Consumers

Says He Agrees Co. Does Not Want To Lose Money On Cars

Says 'We've Had A Great Relationship With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL),' 'Really Wants That Car Play Experience To Be The Best...We'll Keep Working With Apple Until We' Achieve That

Says 'We Should Expect In Our Industry To Have All Sorts Of New Competitors...We Shouldn't Be Surprised By That,' Says Ford's Strategy Is To Focus On What We Do Well: Commercial Success

F Price Action: Ford's stock was trading up 1.63% at $11.56 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $12.15 and a 52-week low of $3.96.