Ford CEO On Dearborn's EV Plans: 'Expect More News From Us'

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 11:28am   Comments
On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley discussed the company's electric vehicle plans Friday following the automaker's fourth-quarter report.

Here are some key takeaways:

  • Farley: 'You Can Expect More News From Us On Our Vertical Integration Of Electric Vehicle Efforts'
  • Says 'We're Ambitious,' Electric Vehicle Has 'Detroit Swagger,' Notes 'We've Still Got Tax Credits' To Allow Easier Access To Consumers
  • Says He Agrees Co. Does Not Want To Lose Money On Cars
  • Says 'We've Had A Great Relationship With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL),' 'Really Wants That Car Play Experience To Be The Best...We'll Keep Working With Apple Until We' Achieve That
  • Says Want To Electrify Transit Vans, Police Interceptors, Pick-Up Trucks
  • Says 'We Should Expect In Our Industry To Have All Sorts Of New Competitors...We Shouldn't Be Surprised By That,' Says Ford's Strategy Is To Focus On What We Do Well: Commercial Success

F Price Action: Ford's stock was trading up 1.63% at $11.56 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $12.15 and a 52-week low of $3.96.

 

