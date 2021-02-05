Assertio Seeks To Raise $14M Via Equity At 21% Discount From Thursday's Close
- Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 22.6 million common shares at $0.62 per share in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of $14 million. The offer price represents a discount of 21% from the last close price of $0.78 on Thursday.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including general working capital.
- Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on February 9.
- Yesterday, the Assertio revised its previously stated range for the restructuring cost to $11 million to $12.0 million from $8 million to $10 million on the account for additional non-cash charges relating to the write-off of certain office leases and furniture assets.
- In addition to the above offering, the company is poised to receive $5 million by February 17, after ASRT settled a claim with its insurer, Navigators Specialty Insurance Co. and Navigators Insurance Co., over opioid lawsuits.
- Price Action: ASRT shares are trading 11.5% lower at $0.69 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings General