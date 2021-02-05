95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares jumped 936.2% to close at $14.30 on Thursday thanks to discussions on Reddit investor forums WallStreetBets, Stocktwits, and Twitter’s platform, related to pumping the stock.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares jumped 70.5% to close at $14.49 after the company announced a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart to become the first branded podcast on LIZHI Podcast.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares surged 68.3% to close at $3.50.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 59.4% to close at $13.15 after climbing 11% on Wednesday.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) surged 47.3% to close at $3.80. The company was recently granted European patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Antigen Specific Immunotherapy.'
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 44.4% to close at $14.28 after the stock was mentioned on CNBC.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares climbed 43.5% to close at $14.89 after climbing more than 37% on Wednesday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 42.2% to close at $6.87 after climbing around 25% on Wednesday.
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) surged 40.4% to close at $35.10 after the company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 37.6% to close at $5.12. Cyclerion Therapeutics, last month, announced the appointment of clinical and scientific advisory boards.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares surged 35.7% to close at $3.04.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) gained 35.7% to close at $3.65.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares jumped 35.6% to close at $7.84.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares gained 35.3% to close at $8.60.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 34.1% to close at $3.34.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares climbed 33.2% to close at $4.33, potentially on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access single-patient studies of Endoxifen.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) gained 32.2% to close at $2.75 on above-average volume.
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FMAC) surged 32.2% to close at $14.44 following rumors of SPAC deal with Discord.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) gained 31.2% to close at $3.03.
- VG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VGAC) surged 31% to close at $17.65 after the company announced it will merge with 23andMe to make it a publicly-traded company.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) jumped 30.3% to close at $18.02. TIAN RUIXIANG recently reported the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at $4 per share.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) gained 29.3% to close at $2.74.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 27.7% to close at $7.88. Brainstorm Cell posted a FY20 loss of $1.07 per share.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares climbed 27.4% to close at $3.30.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 26.9% to close at $22.50.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) surged 25.8% to close at $20.80. CPS Technologies shares jumped 138% on Wednesday after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) surged 24.7% to close at $38.99. Skillz is teaming up with the National Football League to host a global game development competition.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 23.4% to close at $3.27.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) surged 23.3% to close at $14.73.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) gained 22.2% to close at $2.97.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares rose 22% to close at $42.90 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) gained 21.7% to close at $29.65.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 21.2% to close at $7.16.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) jumped 20.9% to close at $103.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Advanced Drainage Systems said it sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $550 million-$565 million and sales of $1.915 billion-$1.95 billion.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 20.6% to close at $3.45.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) surged 20.5% to close at $10.36.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 20.3% to close at $8.01.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) jumped 19.8% to close at $77.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 19.7% to close at $5.29.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) surged 19.4% to close at $4.50.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 19.3% to close at $4.77.
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) gained 18.6% to close at $23.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Following earnings, Sidoti & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $26.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 18.5% to close at $4.73.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) gained 18% to close at $14.04. Greenhill reported upbeat quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares jumped 17.7% to close at $7.79 after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with Decheng Capital to purchase around 4.3 million units from Equillium at $7 per unit.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) gained 17.3% to close at $7.86.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) climbed 17.1% to close at $1.64.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 16.9% to close at $2.90.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) surged 15.8% to close at $5.13. cbdMD highlighted retaining of former FDA official Dr. Sibyl Swift as a regulatory consultant.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) climbed 15.8% to close at $4.77.
- Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) rose 15.7% to close at $45.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 15.7% to close at $3.25 after HC Wainwright & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target from $4.50 per share.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) jumped 15.2% to close at $27.04.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares surged 13.5% to close at $219.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Deutsche Bank upgraded Allegiant Travel from Hold to Buy and announced a $250 price target.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 13.3% to close at $6.57.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) gained 12.6% to close at $615.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 12.2% to close at $24.454 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 strong sales guidance.
- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) rose 11.8% to close at $3.32.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares gained 10.8% to close at $1.33 after surging over 14% on Wednesday.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 10.3% to close at $24.68 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 7.7% to close at $19.56 after the company announced the European Patent Office granted the Company's patent for a method of treating acute nerve and brain injuries by administering ANVS405 after the injury.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 7.5% to close at $6.19 after climbing around 15% on Wednesday.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 7.4% to close at $270.43 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 7.1% to close at $1.21.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) rose 5.3% to close at $61.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 42.1% to close at $53.50 as the stock continued to sell off following last week's retail-driven surge.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares tumbled 36% to close at $2.26 on Thursday after the company announced Q3 earnings results and issued a business update.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 27.9% to close at $63.43. Cassava Sciences shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced results of an interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares fell 26.5% to close at $18.80 after climbing 28% on Wednesday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) shares dropped 25% to close at $12.00 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) tumbled 21% to close at $7.09. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) fell 18.7% to close at $2.39 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 3,290,000 shares of its common stock at $2.30 per share.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 18% to close at $1.55 after the company priced 36 million share common stock offering at $1.25 per share. The company also said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $2.36 million.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 17.2% to close at $10.94. Clene shares surged over 100% on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24 per share.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 16.3% to close at $11.16 after the company reported an offering of $50 million shares of common stock.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dipped 16.1% to close at $1.25 after the company agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,695,653 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.15 per share.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dropped 16% to close at $6.28 after the company cut FY21 sales guidance.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) fell 15.7% to close at $6.35 following Q4 earnings.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares fell 15.7% to close at $2.42 after the company announced the pricing of its $42.5 million common stock offering..
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) dropped 15.6% to close at $2.65 after the company announced a $50 million registered direct offering of 18.181 million shares priced at-the-market.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares declined 15% to close at $23.15 after the company reported weak Q3 sales.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares fell 14.9% to close at $3.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 13.5% to close at $12.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently announced it received a U.S. patent for the oral mucosal electroporation device and use of thereof.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 13.1% to close at $9.32 after the company reported pricing of $110.5 million offering at $8.5 per share.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) dropped 13% to close at $18.80 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares declined 12.7% to close at $19.09 after the company priced 8 million shares at $16.75 per share.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) fell 12.6% to close at $13.69 after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to $21.7 million.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 12.5% to close at $2.04.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) shares fell 11.8% to close at $7.75 after the company reported $45 million public offering at $7.50 per share.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dropped 10.8% to close at $28.18 after the company reported a proposed offering of $175 million in convertible senior notes.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) dropped 8.8% to close at $147.97. QUALCOMM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 per share on sales of $7.2 billion to $8 billion.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 8.5% to close at $14.30 after the company announced a 2.2 million share common stock offering at $11.75 per share.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 8.4% to close at $2.61 after surging more than 7% on Wednesday.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 7.4% to close at $14.02 after reporting quarterly loss.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares fell 4.7% to close at $167.69 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas