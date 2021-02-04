Xpeng Ships Second Batch Of 200 G3 SUVs To Norway

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Inc's (NYSE: XPEV) European expansion is moving forward.

What Happened: A second batch of 200 G3 SUVs is being shipped to Norway, Xpeng said in a statement Thursday.

This follows the successful delivery of the first batch of 100 G3s to Norwegian customers in December.

"The company is dedicated to bringing more innovative and localized features to customers, and is taking a differentiated and focused approach with a strong long-term commitment to building its international presence," Xpeng said in a statement.

The G3s already delivered in Norway, Xpeng said, have been well-received by customers, The G3s in Norway will receive their first Xmart OS upgrade this month, the automaker said.

Why It's Important: Xpeng reported earlier this week a strong year-over-year increase in January deliveries.

Overseas expansion should further enhance its total addressable market opportunity, especially as most European nations are enacting tough regulations to phase out internal combustion vehicles.

XPeng's product competitiveness and differentiation position it well to meet the demand for truly smart electric cars in European markets, the company said.

The company also said it has the production and delivery capacity to meet the increasing demand for its products.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were trading 0.65% higher at $47.83 at last check.

XPeng G3s being delivered in Norway. Courtesy photo.