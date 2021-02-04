Market Overview

Atotech Prices Downsized IPO At $17, Carlyle Group Associates Offload Partial Stake
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 10:27am   Comments
  • Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATChas priced 29.268 million shares at $17 per share in its downsized initial public offering (IPO), downsized from the previous 34.146 million shares at $19 and $22 per share planned earlier.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATC" on February 4, 2021 and the offering is expected to close on February 8.
  • The underwriters can procure additional shares up to 4.39 million from Carlyle Group associates, under a 30-day option.
  • Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan are lead book-running managers for the IPO. 

