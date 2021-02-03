22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Isoray (NYSE: ISR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering, No terms were disclosed.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Lannett Co (NYSE: LCI) shares are trading lower after the company reported it cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of $50 million shares of common stock.
- Ballantyne (AMEX:BTN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
