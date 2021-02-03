Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 5:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Isoray (NYSE: ISR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering, No terms were disclosed.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Lannett Co (NYSE: LCI) shares are trading lower after the company reported it cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of $50 million shares of common stock.
  • Ballantyne (AMEX:BTN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

