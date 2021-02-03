Why Lizhi's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares are trading higher Wednesday on continued volatility and above-average volume. The company today issued a letter to shareholders.

Lizhi is an online UGC audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform and online audio platform in China. The company operates a mobile application namely Lizhi to create, store, share, discover and enjoy audio, and interact through it.

All of the firm's revenue is derived from China. The firm revenue comprises of audio entertainment revenue and podcast, advertising and other revenue.

Lizhi’s stock was up 68.38% at $8.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.90 and a 52-week low of $1.95.