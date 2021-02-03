Why Sino-Global's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sino-Global (NASDAQ: SINO) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a newly-appointed COO and CTO to spearhead its efforts to enter bitcoin mining.

Sino-Global Shipping America is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. Business activity of the firm is operated functioned through Inland Transportation Management Services, Freight logistics services, Container trucking services and ShippingAgency Services segments. Geographically, it conducts its business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the regions of in China, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and New York.

Sino-Global stock was up 65.12% at $7.83. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.30 and a 52-week low of $1.37.