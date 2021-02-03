Market Overview

Why BioCryst, Ocugen And Voyager Therapeutics Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA had notified Neurocrine that it placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trials of the NBIb1-817.

Voyager planned to support Neurocrine by sponsoring its trial.

Voyager Therapeutics is functional in the United States biotechnology industry. Its focus lies in the research and development of gene therapies for the cure of severe diseases of the central nervous system such as Parkinson's, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease.

Voyager Therapeutics shares were trading down 7.63% at 7.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.62 and a 52-week low of $6.26.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA approval of its supplemental new drug application for RAPIVAB, expanding patient population to include children six months and older.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at $10.35. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.90 and a 52-week low of $1.58.

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading lower as a potential sell-off after the stock increased over 100% yesterday following a report of a deal for the commercialization of its Covaxin in US Markets with Bharat Biotech.

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Ocugen shares were trading down 15.92% at $2.74. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.73 and a 52-week low of 17 cents.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

