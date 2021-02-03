Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom Announces 'Everywhere Workforce' For Post-Pandemic Hybrid Working Model

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Zoom Announces 'Everywhere Workforce' For Post-Pandemic Hybrid Working Model

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on Wednesday announced a new innovation, “Everywhere Workforce,” to assist companies with their working models as the economy reopens and employees return to work in person.

What Happened: Zoom created a platform to address employer and employee safety concerns for when the economy begins to reopen and staff return to their workplaces.

The new platform boasts six key transformations to allow employees to work in a hybrid model where there is more flexibility in where employees work, whether it's from home, in-office or in separate spaces within the same building.

The six key innovations to prepare for a post-pandemic work environment include the following, Zoom said:

Ability to pair a Zoom Room with a mobile device.

Ability to view real-time people count data.

Ability to monitor a room’s environment and air quality.

A virtual receptionist/Kiosk mode.

Ability to control a shared desktop from Zoom Rooms for Touch.

Ability to share whiteboard to chat.

Why It Matters: In a survey conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, it was found that “overall, companies expect approximately 40% of employees to utilize a remote working model in the future” and that “37% of companies expect that more than 25% of employees will work in hybrid models that combine remote and onsite work.”

With these statistics in mind, Zoom’s new applications offered in the Everywhere Workforce application fit the future work environment for which employers are planning. 

What’s Next: Zoom shares prices have gained over 400% since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Although considered a “COVID stock” through much of the last year, Zoom may have found a way with this new application to stay relevant by offering services for post-pandemic workspace realities.

“As the world plans to safely reopen businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and government entities, we are focused on innovating across our platform to support their needs,” Oded Gal, Zoom's chief product officer, said in a statement.

ZM Price Action: Zoom shares were down 2.59% at $381.69 at last check Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Zoom.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
How Blackberry CEO John Chen Could Hit The Jackpot
5 Microsoft Analysts Break Down Q2 Beat As More Organizations Shift To Cloud
This Earnings Week Will Be A Busy One
Will Zoom Video Stock Reach $500 Again In 2022?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com