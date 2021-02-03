Zoom Announces 'Everywhere Workforce' For Post-Pandemic Hybrid Working Model

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on Wednesday announced a new innovation, “Everywhere Workforce,” to assist companies with their working models as the economy reopens and employees return to work in person.

What Happened: Zoom created a platform to address employer and employee safety concerns for when the economy begins to reopen and staff return to their workplaces.

The new platform boasts six key transformations to allow employees to work in a hybrid model where there is more flexibility in where employees work, whether it's from home, in-office or in separate spaces within the same building.

The six key innovations to prepare for a post-pandemic work environment include the following, Zoom said:

Ability to pair a Zoom Room with a mobile device.

Ability to view real-time people count data.

Ability to monitor a room’s environment and air quality.

A virtual receptionist/Kiosk mode.

Ability to control a shared desktop from Zoom Rooms for Touch.

Ability to share whiteboard to chat.

Why It Matters: In a survey conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, it was found that “overall, companies expect approximately 40% of employees to utilize a remote working model in the future” and that “37% of companies expect that more than 25% of employees will work in hybrid models that combine remote and onsite work.”

With these statistics in mind, Zoom’s new applications offered in the Everywhere Workforce application fit the future work environment for which employers are planning.

What’s Next: Zoom shares prices have gained over 400% since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Although considered a “COVID stock” through much of the last year, Zoom may have found a way with this new application to stay relevant by offering services for post-pandemic workspace realities.

“As the world plans to safely reopen businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and government entities, we are focused on innovating across our platform to support their needs,” Oded Gal, Zoom's chief product officer, said in a statement.

ZM Price Action: Zoom shares were down 2.59% at $381.69 at last check Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Zoom.