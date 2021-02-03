Pet Centric ETF PAWZ First Of Its Kind

Shelters, nonprofit rescues, private breeders, and pet stores reported more demand for pets than ever before in 2020. One nonprofit shelter reported that adoptions doubled in late June, with 10 or 13 adoptions per day. What does this mean for investors?

Ultimately, this translates to increased spending on pets. PAWZ, the ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS: PAWZ), is the first ETF that allows investors to capitalize on people’s passion for their pets.

Seven out of 10 U.S. households today have pets. Owners provide pets with premium foods, luxury services, state-of-the-art health care, insurance policies, and more.

The pet care industry could reach $270 billion in global sales by 2025. It has grown steadily every year since 2001, with pet spending dramatically increased in 2020.

PAWZ outperformed S&P 500 and invests in a range of companies that benefit from pet ownership, and you can benefit too.

Households Have More Pets, Fewer Kids

Roughly 67% of U.S. households have pets, up from 56% in 1988, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey and Bureau of Labor Statistics. A total of 84.9 million households has pets and just 33 million households have children, according to the APPA.

Working From Home Means More Pet Spending

More than 68% of pet owners have spent more time with their pets than people during the pandemic, according to a Gallant survey. The survey also shared that 83% of people with pets said they would continue to work from home after the pandemic.

More time spent with pets equals more focus on pet’s needs. In 2020 Americans spent an estimated $38.4 billion on pet food and treats, $19.8 billion on supplies, live animals and over-the-counter medicine; $30.2 billion on vet care, and $10.7 billion on other services, according to the APPA.

How You Can Make Money on Pet Spending?

With the PAWZ ETF you instantly gain exposure to public companies in the global pet care industry that follow emerging trends that affect how we care for our pets. Here’s what PAWZ delivers:

Access to consumer demand for premium and even luxury pet products. High-quality pet food consumption has risen 75% since 2017 and 40% of pet owners have even bought their pets fashion apparel and accessories.

Taps into demand for high-quality veterinary services. Pet owners will spend more than $25 billion a year on veterinary health services by 2021 and pet insurance policies. Americans spent more than $2 billion in premiums for 2.5 million animals in 2019.

Offers you benefits through the global pet care industry. The global pet care industry is projected to grow to $270 billion by 2025.

What’s in the ProShares PAWZ Lineup?

PAWZ follows the FactSet Pet Care Index, made up of U.S. and international companies whose principal revenue comes from one of eight FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification Systems (RBICS). These companies generate at least $1 billion in annual revenue from an RBICS sub-industry FactSet identifies them as pet care-related businesses.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Topping the holdings for PAWZ’s pet health category is IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), an industry leader in veterinary diagnostics research and development. The company develops and sells diagnostic tests, products and services to veterinary practices, including state-of-the-art tests and laboratory systems.

Chewy Inc.

In the pet supplies and stores category, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online retailer that functions like a neighborhood pet store with the convenience and speed of e-commerce. Chewy stocks more than 45,000 items, including: private brands, prescription food, and medication. They offer quick shipping to approximately 80% of the United States through nine fulfillment centers.

Freshpet Inc.

In the pet food category, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT), a leader in the fresh pet food industry that uses farm-fresh ingredients to manufacture preservative- and additive-free refrigerated food and treats for cats and dogs. Over one million pet owners use Freshpet food and Freshpet was featured among Adweek’s Top Status Quo Defying Brands. They distribute products to over 20,000 stores in North America, including: natural food retailers, pet specialty stores, and major retailers.

Celebrate Pet Friendliness with ProShares

Pet spending won’t slow down in 2021. Collectively pet owners are poised to spend billions on premium-quality foods, state-of-the-art health care, insurance policies, luxury services, and more this year.

You can tap into PAWZ’s ability to put itself front and center of the pet ETF revolution. With $42 billion in assets, ProShares continues to innovate with offerings that align with everyone’s love for their pets.