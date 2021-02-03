36 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VCVC) shares rose 54.5% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. REE Automotive will go public through a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, Bloomberg reported.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 47.9% to $29.58 in pre-market trading after dropping around 43% on Tuesday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) rose 47.2% to $12.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Tuesday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 35.5% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 41% on Tuesday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 31% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 22.5% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares rose 22.1% to $5.41 in pre-market trading. Selecta Biosciences shares gained over 5% on Tuesday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.5 to $8 per share.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares rose 21.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 21.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. Surgalign shares jumped over 18% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 19.6% to $4.03 in pre-market trading. American Resources gained over 34% on Tuesday as the company acquired exclusive rights to Pursue University's rare earth element innovations, critical for clean energy technologies.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 19.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Charles & Colvard is expected to report Q4 results on February 4, 2021.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 19% to $20.81 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Tuesday.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares rose 18.5% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported it received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company's ClearSign Core process burner for installation in a European refinery.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) rose 18.4% to $50.01 in pre-market trading. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announced expected use of proceeds from $1.95 billion sale of wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile. The company said it expects FY21 sales of $241 million to $248 million.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) rose 18.1% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after the company said mining right was granted for Waterberg Joint Venture palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium mine.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 14.7% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after dropping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 14.5% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after dropping 32% on Tuesday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 14% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. Outlook Therapeutics Director GMS Ventures & Investments reported the purchase of 8,360,000 at recent offering price of $1.00 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 13.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after dropping over 35% on Tuesday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 12.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported collaboration with Roche to study AFM24 in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in EGFR expressing solid tumors.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 12.1% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. Atossa Therapeutics shares climbed 18% on Tuesday after the company said Phase 2 endoxifen breast cancer study produces 'substantially positive results' allowing study to be halted early.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 11.8% to $15.19 in pre-market trading after dipping over 41% on Tuesday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 11% to $4.45 in pre-market trading. Applied Genetic Technologies, last week, reported improvements in visual sensitivity for achromatopsia patients from ongoing clinical trials.
- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) rose 7.5% to $11.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in 1H adjusted EPS. The company also raised FY21 EPS growth guidance from 7-12% to 10-14%.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 7.4% to $2,061.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 14.7% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 13.2% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after climbing around 37% on Tuesday.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 5.19 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.50 per share.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 8.7% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Tuesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 8.3% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares jumped 80% on Tues after the company said it has executed a definitive agreement with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply and commercialize the latter's Covaxin in the U.S.
- Vaxart, Inc.. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 7.3% to $21.63 in pre-market trading after climbing about 50% on Tuesday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 6.5% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 42,000,000 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds of around $699 million.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) fell 5.8% to $49.73 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance .
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 5.7% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of an IoT business unit through an agreement to acquire a 70% equity interest in Shenzhen Koala Wisdom Fire Engineering Co.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 5.7% to $325.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Q4 earnings results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares fell 5.4% to $141.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas