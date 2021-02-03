Market Overview

ON24 Prices IPO At $50, Raises $316M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 9:11am   Comments
  • Cloud computing platform maker ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTFhas priced 8.56 million shares at $50 per share in an initial public offering (IPO), collecting gross proceeds of $315.7 million.
  • The IPO included 2.24 million offered by the existing shareholders.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure up to 1.28 million additional shares at the IPO price.
  • The shares are estimated to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ONTF" from February 3, 2021.
  • The IPO is to close on February 5, 2021, subject to conditions.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the lead book-running managers for the IPO. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, and William Blair are the co-managers.

