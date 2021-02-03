90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares jumped 141.2% to close at $55.44 on Tuesday after the company announced results of an interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company said "patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, with no safety issues."
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 62% to close at $16.60 as the company’s lead candidate ANVS401 improved cognitive and functional outcomes in stroke mice study.
- Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) climbed 57.1% to close at $16.29. Astra and Holicity Inc. reported a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Astra becoming a public company.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 49.8% to close at $23.33 on Tuesday after jumping 30% on Monday.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) surged 42.9% to close at $1.00 on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into an exclusive option agreement to evaluate a preclinical potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares surged 41.4% to close at $5.16 on Tuesday.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) gained 36.9% to close at $6.38 after climbing around 20% on Monday.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares gained 36% to close at $6.39 after the company announced 100% survival was achieved in osteosarcoma lunch metastases animal model.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 34.3% to close at $3.37 as the company acquired exclusive rights to Pursue University's rare earth element innovations, critical for clean energy technologies.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 34.1% to close at $8.18.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares gained 33.1% to close at $18.50.
- Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) climbed 31.8% to close at $51.99. Verint announced late Monday completion of spin off of Cognyte Software.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) gained 31.7% to close at $11.72. Truist Securities maintained Cormedix with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $35.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) climbed 31.1% to close at $5.10.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) surged 30.5% to close at $14.35 after the company announced that its confirmatory phase 3 AFFIRM-AL study of Birtamimab in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL Amyloidosis is under a SPA agreement with the FDA.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 30.4% to close at $2.66.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares climbed 30% to close at $6.76.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) jumped 30% to close at $14.20.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) surged 27.5% to close at $32.14 amid investor M&A speculation. The stock has been rumored to merge with electric vehicle company Lucid Motors.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) jumped 25.8% to close at $28.43 after the company raised its FY21 net revenue guidance.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) gained 24% to close at $2.53 after the company announced that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Convergent Media Systems, for a total enterprise value of approximately $23.2 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 23% to close at $23.49 after Democratic Senators indicated they would push a marijuana reform bill.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) shares gained 22.3% to close at $16.97.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) jumped 22% to close at $11.97.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) jumped 21.3% to close at $44.63.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) gained 21.3% to close at $30.69.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) gained 20.7% to close at $3.33. Ferroglobe shares jumped around 56% on Monday after the company announced agreements with noteholders for a potential refinancing agreement including a recapitalization.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) shares rose 20.7% to close at $5.07.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares gained 20.2% to close at $1.25 after the company announced a research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) rose 19.4% to close at $8.87.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) gained 19.2% to close at $9.49.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) shares surged 19% to close at $25.96. Jefferies initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies with a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) climbed 18.5% to close at $4.54 as the company reported positive data from an exploratory study in Brazil, evaluating nasally administered Foralumab, either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone (Dexa) in COVID-19 patients.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) climbed 18.1% to close at $2.80after the company said Phase 2 endoxifen breast cancer study produces 'substantially positive results' allowing study to be halted early.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 18.1% to close at $2.48 as the FDA granted approval to the company’s POSIMIR (bupivacaine solution) a non-opioid, sustained-release local analgesic for the treatment of post-surgical pain following arthroscopic subacromial decompression surgery (type of shoulder surgery), for up to 72 hours.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) climbed 18.1% to close at $6.00.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares rose 17.2% to close at $3.80.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares climbed 16.4% to close at $43.73.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) gained 16.1% to close at $10.48.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 13.6% to close at $22.17. Tata Motors shares surged around 10% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) gained 13% to close at $129.93 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 11.7% to close at $12.02 after the company announced the publication of a study that measured DNA methylation, the chemical modification of the DNA that controls gene regulation, of the various regions regulating cancer genes on single DNA molecules.
- Travere Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: TVTX) gained 11.2% to close at $28.79 after announcing positive interim results from the ongoing Phase 3 DUPLEX study evaluating sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney condition that often leads to end-stage kidney disease.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) fell 11% to close at $15.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals announced it received a U.S. patent for the oral mucosal electroporation device and use of thereof.
- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) climbed 10.8% to close at $376.76 following strong quarterly results.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) jumped 10% to close at $29.55.
- C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) gained 6.6% to close at $146.88 after the company reported a partnership with Shell, Baker Hughes and Microsoft to launch the Open AI Energy Initiative.
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares tumbled 60% to close at $90.00 on Tuesday after declining around 31% on Monday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares fell 46.8% to close at $4.00 as the company priced upsized 2.79 million share public offering at $4.30 per share.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 42.9% to close at $20.00. Koss shares also dipped over 45% on Monday, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares dipped 42.1% to close at $25.08 after the company announced a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401. The decision follows the unearthing of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients in a Phase 2b trial in thyroid eye disease.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares fell 41.3% to close at $13.59 after declining 34% on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 41.2% to close at $7.82. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) fell 35.6% to close at $1.90. Comstock Mining jumped around 117% on Monday as the stock benefitted from the momentum in Silver on Monday.
- Express, Inc.. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 32.4% to close at $3.38. The company’s stock also dipped around 17% on Monday, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) fell 26.3% to close at $28.01 as the stock began trading today after being spun off from Verint. Cognyte is a security analytics software provider.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE: ASM) fell 24.3% to close at $1.40 after jumping 50% on Monday. Avino reported US at-the-market share offering of up to $25.0 million.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares fell 24.2% to close at $16.76. The company’s stock jumped 22% on Monday following a sharp surge in silver futures for March.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) dipped 23.4% to close at $4.74.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dropped 21.7% to close at $41.89.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 21.1% to close at $11.55. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 19.6% to close at $6.54 after dropping 27% on Monday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) dropped 19.2% to close at $8.72 after reporting Q4 results.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell 19% to close at $2.60 after climbing 29% on Monday.
- Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LACQ) shares declined 19% to close at $19.44. Leisure Acquisition, on Monday, entered into merger agreement for business combination with Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares fell 18.9% to close at $5.92. Shares of several gold and silver companies traded lower following a surge in the sector yesterday amid retail investor interest in silver as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares fell 18.9% to close at $9.03. Coeur Mining gained 23% on Monday amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) dropped 18.2% to close at $112.83.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dipped 17.8% to close at $22.72.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares declined 17.6% to close at $10.18.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) dropped 17.4% to close at $6.69. Silvercorp Metals acquired a 100% interest in the La Yesca Silver Project, a silver-polymetallic, epithermal-type project located in Nayarit State, Mexico.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares fell 17.3% to close at $4.93, selling off following Monday strength.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) fell 17.2% to close at $33.26 after the company reported a surprise loss for its fourth quarter.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares declined 17.1% to close at $2.28. The company last month received confirmation from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with applicable listing standards.
- Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TR) dipped 16.8% to close at $31.00.
- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) fell 16.4% to close at $1.22 after surging around 20% on Monday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 16.4% to close at $5.87 after dropping 15% on Monday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 16.1% to close at $25.38. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 15.9% to close at $5.71 after climbing 15% on Monday. Adamas reported settlement of patent litigation with Zydusa.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 12.9% to close at $1.49 after jumping about 20% on Monday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 12.3% to close at $5.23. Integrated Media Technology shares climbed over 16% on Monday after the company announced the launch of an IoT business unit through an agreement to acquire a 70% equity interest in Shenzhen Koala Wisdom Fire Engineering Co.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) dipped 11.2% to close at $19.10 after climbing 34% on Monday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 11.1% to close at $10.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares surged 39% on Monday amid interest in the stock from retail traders and mention of the stock in online forums.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) fell 10.3% to close at $13.21.
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE: AUMN) shares fell 10.2% to close at $0.8985 after climbing around 20% on Monday.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 10.2% to close at $34.98.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 8.1% to close at $89.91 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Cirrus Logic posted better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 sales of $280 million to $320 million.
- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) dropped 8.1% to close at $0.90 after the company priced offering of 14.72 million shares at $0.90 per share.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 7% to close at $81.20. Dillard's, on Monday, announced the launch of LDT, a new brand from the husband-wife team behind TOCCIN NY.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 6.7% to close at $2.51 after climbing 29% on Monday.
