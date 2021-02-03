TELUS Prices Subsidiary's Upsized IPO At $925M, Offloads Stake Along With Baring
- TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) priced the upsized initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary TELUS International of 37 million shares for $25 each to raise $925 million (CAD$1.18 billion) for TELUS, TELUS International, and Baring Private Equity Asia.
- The proceeds may extend to $1.06 billion (CAD$1.36 billion) if the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option with an additional $490 million (CAD$627 million) to TELUS International debt repayment.
- The shares are estimated to begin trading on the NYSE and the TSE under the ticker symbol “TIXT” on February 3, 2021.
- The IPO is set to close on February 5, 2021, subject to closing conditions.
- The shares offered in the IPO include 21 million from TELUS International treasury and 16 million from the selling shareholders TELUS and Baring.
- The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to procure up to additional 5.55 million shares at the IPO price.
- TELUS will own 67.8% (57.1%) of the voting power of TELUS International upon the exercise of 67% (55.2%) of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.
- Baring will own 30.1% (25.4%) of the voting power of TELUS International upon the exercise of 30.7% (25.3%) of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.
- J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. are the joint lead book-running managers for the IPO.
- Price action: TU shares are up 0.19% at $20.09 in pre-market Wednesday.
