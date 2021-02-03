Tesla FCC Filing Reveals Plan For New Tech To Allow Easy Unlocking Of Vehicles
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be one of the first automakers to provide its customers with a key fob that allows them to unlock their vehicle without taking it out of their pockets, as per a regulatory filing made with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company is working on including ultra-wideband technology in its cars, according to the filing, first noticed on the Verge.
The Palo Alto-based automaker reportedly submitted six new products to the FCC, which includes two key fobs, a security controller, and a number of “endpoints.”
At least three of the products support UWB communication.
Why It Matters: A complete operational description was provided to FCC, which points to a standard-based implementation of UWB by Tesla.
The Verge noted that such an implementation could make it possible for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung smartphone owners to unlock their vehicles using respective devices.
Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), which unveiled its ET7 sedan last month, is including a UWB digital key in the latest vehicle, according to CEO William Li.
Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.9% higher at $872.79 on Tuesday and gained 0.6% in the after-hours session.
