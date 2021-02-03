Market Overview

Tesla FCC Filing Reveals Plan For New Tech To Allow Easy Unlocking Of Vehicles
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 3:18am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be one of the first automakers to provide its customers with a key fob that allows them to unlock their vehicle without taking it out of their pockets, as per a regulatory filing made with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company is working on including ultra-wideband technology in its cars, according to the filing, first noticed on the Verge. 

The Palo Alto-based automaker reportedly submitted six new products to the FCC, which includes two key fobs, a security controller, and a number of “endpoints.”

At least three of the products support UWB communication.

Why It Matters: A complete operational description was provided to FCC, which points to a standard-based implementation of UWB by Tesla.

The Verge noted that such an implementation could make it possible for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung smartphone owners to unlock their vehicles using respective devices.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), which unveiled its ET7 sedan last month, is including a UWB digital key in the latest vehicle, according to CEO William Li. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.9% higher at $872.79 on Tuesday and gained 0.6% in the after-hours session.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs

