Roaring Kitty, AKA DeepF---ingValue, Loses $13.6M In A Day On GameStop Bet

Keith Patrick Gill, better known as “DeepF---ingValue” on Reddit and as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube, revealed he lost more than $13.6 million on his GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) investment on Tuesday.

Gill, a financial advisor previously employed by MassMutual who inspired the Gamestop short squeeze, continues to hold 50,000 shares of the video games retailer and 500 call options.

GameStop shares tanked 60% lower to $90 in the regular session on Tuesday, after hitting an intra-day high of $483 last week.

DeepF---ingValue has been giving these “You Only Live Once” GameStop holdings every day for about a year.

Gill’s disclosure comes at a time when WallStreetBets users are dubbing the recent dip in GameStop stock a “calculated effort” on part of hedge funds “to bring down our position."

The members of the community primarily responsible for the GameStop short squeeze continued to make calls to hold on to the stock. No wonder Gill’s disclosure struck a chord among many WallStreetBets members, with 127,000 upvotes on the post as of press time.

Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia