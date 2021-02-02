Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roaring Kitty, AKA DeepF---ingValue, Loses $13.6M In A Day On GameStop Bet
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 10:40pm   Comments
Share:
Roaring Kitty, AKA DeepF---ingValue, Loses $13.6M In A Day On GameStop Bet

Keith Patrick Gill, better known as “DeepF---ingValue” on Reddit and as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube, revealed he lost more than $13.6 million on his GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) investment on Tuesday.

Gill, a financial advisor previously employed by MassMutual who inspired the Gamestop short squeeze, continues to hold 50,000 shares of the video games retailer and 500 call options. 

GameStop shares tanked 60% lower to $90 in the regular session on Tuesday, after hitting an intra-day high of $483 last week.

DeepF---ingValue has been giving these “You Only Live Once” GameStop holdings every day for about a year.

Gill’s disclosure comes at a time when WallStreetBets users are dubbing the recent dip in GameStop stock a “calculated effort” on part of hedge funds “to bring down our position."

The members of the community primarily responsible for the GameStop short squeeze continued to make calls to hold on to the stock. No wonder Gill’s disclosure struck a chord among many WallStreetBets members, with 127,000 upvotes on the post as of press time.

Read Next: 6 Highlights From Mark Cuban's Reddit AMA: GameStop, Robinhood, WSB And Much More

Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Popeyes Offering Free Tendies For GameStop Shareholders And Everyone Else
Large Option Traders Making Aggressive Bets On GameStop, Nokia
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 580 Points; Cassava Sciences Shares Spike Higher
Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Keith Gill Reddit Roaring Kitty Short SqueezeNews Events Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com