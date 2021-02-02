Market Overview

13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 5:07pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares are trading higher after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported it received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company's ClearSign Core process burner for installation in a European refinery.
  • Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares are trading higher after the company reported 1H adjusted EPS of $0.33, up 16% year over year. The company also raised FY21 EPS growth guidance from 7-12% to 10-14%.

Losers

  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares are trading lower after the company filed for an offering of 24 million shares of common stock.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of 40 million shares.
  • Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) shares are trading lower after the company announced selling shareholders are offering 15 million shares of common stock.

