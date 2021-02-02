13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares are trading higher after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported it received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company's ClearSign Core process burner for installation in a European refinery.
- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares are trading higher after the company reported 1H adjusted EPS of $0.33, up 16% year over year. The company also raised FY21 EPS growth guidance from 7-12% to 10-14%.
Losers
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares are trading lower after the company filed for an offering of 24 million shares of common stock.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of 40 million shares.
- Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) shares are trading lower after the company announced selling shareholders are offering 15 million shares of common stock.
