Tesla Begins EV Sales In Israel One Month After Getting Approval

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
On Tuesday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced it will be taking custom preorders for three of its electric car models in Israel in the latest push to make its EVs available worldwide, The Jerusalem Post reported

What Happened: Israel is the latest country where customers will be able to order Tesla EVs. The company officially launched the sale of its models X, S and 3 across the country a month following the Israeli transportation Ministry giving the go-ahead for the import of the vehicles.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s updated mission statement for 2021 is “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy” and executives seem to be making good faith on that promise with the move into Israel.

On Jan. 19, it was reported Tesla executives were in contact with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss opportunities for Tesla to sell its vehicles in the country.

What’s Next: Customers will be able to see and test drive the Model 3 starting at the end of March at Tel Aviv's Ramat Aviv Mall and the company plans to install its first two public charging stations in Tel Aviv and Haifa during the first quarter of 2021.

Tesla, on announcing its expansion into the Israeli market, also listed prices for each of the models it plans to offer. The Model 3 will start at NIS 179,213 (approximately $54,350 USD) the Model S will start at NIS 420,000 (approximately $127,380) and the Model X at NIS 446,000 ($135,260).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles israelNews Global

