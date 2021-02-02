Why Clubhouse Media Group's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: CMGR) shares traded lower on Tuesday.

The company traded higher on Monday after being confused for “Clubhouse” an invitation-only audio-chat social networking app launched in 2020 by software developers Alpha Exploration.

Clubhouse Media is a company that's involved in influencer marketing and media that includes management, production and deal-making services.

Shares of Clubhouse Media Group are down 37% to $8.13 at publication time Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.99 and a 52-week low of $0.05