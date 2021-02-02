Market Overview

Why VMware's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Dell Technologies after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Goldman mentioned positive commentary related to the VMWare spin-off.

Dell owns a majority stake in VMware.

VMware is a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Its customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking.

VMware's stock was up 3.31% at $142.23. The stock has a 52-week high of $163.17 and a 52-week low of $86.

