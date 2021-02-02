Why Verint Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported that it completed its spin-off of Cognyte Software and will start to trade today under the ticker "CGNT."

Verint Systems is an enterprise software company operating in two segments, customer engagement and cyber intelligence solutions. Verint Systems helps customers capture and analyze large volumes of disparate data such as voice, video, and unstructured text, through data processing, data capture, and data visualization.

Verint Systems shares were trading up 31.92% at $52.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $77.70 and a 52-week low of $32.44.