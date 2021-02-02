Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Verint Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Why Verint Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported that it completed its spin-off of Cognyte Software and will start to trade today under the ticker "CGNT."

Verint Systems is an enterprise software company operating in two segments, customer engagement and cyber intelligence solutions. Verint Systems helps customers capture and analyze large volumes of disparate data such as voice, video, and unstructured text, through data processing, data capture, and data visualization.

Verint Systems shares were trading up 31.92% at $52.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $77.70 and a 52-week low of $32.44.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRNT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com