Why Oil Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
The shares of several oil companies are trading higher on Tuesday in sympathy with crude oil prices. The price of WTI crude surged to $55 per barrel for the first time since January 2020.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) based in Houston, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the world. It operates primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname.

Apache Corporation shares were trading up 5.19% at $15.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $3.80.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States, with the production of 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas 2 million barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading up 1.41% at $87.64. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.60 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil shares were trading up 2.94% at $46.24. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.01 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Commodities Markets

