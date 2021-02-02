Market Overview

Why BP's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 11:51am   Comments
BP plc (NYSE: BP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

BP reported quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.08. The company reported quarterly sales of $44.79 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $46.61 billion.

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft.

BP shares were trading down 6.30% at $20.81. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.78 and a 52-week low of $14.74.

