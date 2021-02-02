Why Mustang Bio, Phathom Pharma And More Are Moving Today

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA has lifted the clinical hold for its pivotal phase 2 MB-107 clinical trial. The company plans to enroll the first patient in the second quarter of 2021.

Mustang Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to utilize the power of the patient's own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. The products under development are - CD123, CD20, and CS1.

Mustang Bio shares were trading up 3.09% at $4.34. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.22 and a 52-week low of $1.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares are trading higher after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60 per share.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases. Its product comprise of vonoprazan, an oral small molecule potassium competitive acid blocker medicine that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 7.38% at $41.33. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.54 and a 52-week low of $22.06.

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares are trading lower after the company announced a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401.

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's product includes IMVT-1401 targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn).

Immunovant shares were trading down 46.05% at $23.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.75 and a 52-week low of $8.34.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the publication of a study that measured DNA methylation, the chemical modification of the DNA that controls gene regulation, of the various regions regulating cancer genes on single DNA molecules.

Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Bionano Genomics shares were trading up 10.44% at $11.88. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.85 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.