Amazon Unveils Second Phase Design Plans For Virginia HQ2

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) unveiled its plans Tuesday for the expansion of its second headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia.

What Happened: Amazon submitted plans for the next phase of its headquarters and offered details on what will be included.

The large outdoor and indoor complex, which will be referred to as PenPlace, will center around The Helix, a large spiraling glass structure filled with office spaces that will be surrounded by trees growing in gardens that wrap up around the glass structure vertically and that will create a pathway for visitors to ascend.

The complex will also include three 22-story buildings, a 250-seat outdoor amphitheater and 2.5 acres of public space for vendors and farmers markets.

Why It Matters: This phase of Amazon’s headquarters is aimed at creating a new style of work environment where people are closer to nature, according to the company.

“We have designed spaces that promote physical well-being. We’re dealing with the whole person,” said John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice president of global real estate and facilities. The architecture was built to embody the work environment, he said. 

What’s Next: If approved the construction of PenPlace is set to begin in 2022 and wrap in 2025. Combined with the first phase of the headquarters, it will host a total of 25,000 employees.

News

