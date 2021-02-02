Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 172 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Things to Consider:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,955.76. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.