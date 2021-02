On Tuesday morning, 1 company reached new 52-week lows.

The following stock created new 52-week low as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares fell to $3.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.56%.

