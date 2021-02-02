Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How You Can Score Some Free Food During The Super Bowl
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How You Can Score Some Free Food During The Super Bowl

Free food always tastes better, and this year's Super Bowl LV has a few national restaurant chains offering freebies or other deals during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is a roundup of restaurants' offers available during the Feb. 7 game.

Applebee's Free Wings: Dine Brands Global Inc's (NYSE: DIN) Applebee's is offering consumers 40 free boneless wings on all To Go or Delivery orders of at least $40. Consumers need to use the promo code BIGGAME to score the freebie deal.

B-Dubs: While technically not a free offer for the Super Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings will give all customers free six boneless or traditional wings on Feb. 22 if the game goes into overtime.

Related Link: 'I'll Take Two Tacos, Please': Chipotle Testing Carside Pickup

Hooters: Hooters is offering customers $10 off orders of $60 or more with the promo code BIGGAME. The deal is available for to-go orders and in regions where dine-in is permitted.

Little Caesars: All pizza pickup or delivery orders are entitled to receive a free Crazy Bread with all orders.

(Photo: Buffalo Wild Wings)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIN)

5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy
'I'll Take Two Tacos, Please': Chipotle Testing Carside Pickup
Why Raymond James Is Upgrading Red Robin, Dine Brands
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Applebee's Buffalo Wild Wings foodNews Restaurants Small Cap Events General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com