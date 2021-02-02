Here's How You Can Score Some Free Food During The Super Bowl

Free food always tastes better, and this year's Super Bowl LV has a few national restaurant chains offering freebies or other deals during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is a roundup of restaurants' offers available during the Feb. 7 game.

Applebee's Free Wings: Dine Brands Global Inc's (NYSE: DIN) Applebee's is offering consumers 40 free boneless wings on all To Go or Delivery orders of at least $40. Consumers need to use the promo code BIGGAME to score the freebie deal.

B-Dubs: While technically not a free offer for the Super Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings will give all customers free six boneless or traditional wings on Feb. 22 if the game goes into overtime.

Hooters: Hooters is offering customers $10 off orders of $60 or more with the promo code BIGGAME. The deal is available for to-go orders and in regions where dine-in is permitted.

Little Caesars: All pizza pickup or delivery orders are entitled to receive a free Crazy Bread with all orders.

(Photo: Buffalo Wild Wings)