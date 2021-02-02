Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

In Staying Mum, Cramer Says GameStop Is Losing The Opportunity To Issue Shares
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
In Staying Mum, Cramer Says GameStop Is Losing The Opportunity To Issue Shares

Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on the fall in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) share price on Tuesday.

Cramer on GameStop: Cramer questions if GameStop has missed out on opportunities while its share price was so high.

“The company has been mum,” Cramer said.

He has reached out to the company and not heard anything back.

Missed opportunities could include not issuing new shares to raise money and improve the balance sheet or acquiring a gaming company. GameStop’s business model is very hard to fix.

Related Link: Cramer On GameStop: The Old Narrative No Longer Applies

Suggestions from Cramer on ways to improve GameStop are opening live gaming centers or acquiring a gaming company like Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

Cramer doesn’t rule out GameStop could still offer a share offering. He calls out a large buyback that was done when the business model was changing that hurt the balance sheet.

When asked if the share price would go up or down if new shares are offered, Cramer added, “Some of these younger people like it when they raise money.”

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), another retail trader favorite, has sold shares to help its long term financial outlook and is considering offering more. Cramer said AMC has been very proactive in taking advantage of the high share price.

GME Price Action: Shares of GameStop are down 58% to $93.29. Shares of GameStop fell 31% Monday to close at $225.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

MrBeast Bought A GameStop Store For $80K, But Should He Have Bought GME Stock Instead?
FAANGs' Final Fling: Amazon, Alphabet Wrap Up Earnings Season For "Mega-Caps" Later Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Can Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street
102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerNews Offerings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com