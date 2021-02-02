102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LACQ) shares jumped 111.2% to close at $23.99 on Monday after the company entered into a merger agreement for business combination with Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares surged 62.8% to close at $10.27 on Monday after the company said it would launch a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Dynavax Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $15.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) jumped 56.5% to close at $24.50 following reports that the company would acquire batter maker Microvast.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares jumped 52.3% to close at $52.81 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Horizon Therapeutics for $53 per share in cash.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE: ASM) gained 50.4% to close at $1.85. Avino reported US at-the-market share offering of up to $25.0 million.
- Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: APPH) surged 43.7% to close at $35.85. AppHarvest and Novus Capital said that they have completed their earlier announced business combination and related charter amendments.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares surged 39.1% to close at $11.85 amid interest in the stock from retail traders and mention of the stock in online forums.. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, announced the approval of ORLADEYO in Japan for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) rose 33.6% to close at $21.50.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 33% to close at $16.96 after surging 16% on Friday.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) gained 30.4% to close at $35.58 after the company announced a positive topline result for its pivotal DERMIS-1 and -2 Phase3 trial of topical roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) climbed 30.3% to close at $73.60. Agora has raised $250 million via private placement by issuing new Class A ordinary shares representing 4.5% of its total float.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) jumped 30% to close at $15.57 after climbing around 34% on Friday.
- Phunware, Inc.. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 29.3% to close at $2.69 after jumping around 27% on Friday.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares rose 28.9% to close at $3.21.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares gained 28.3% to close at $7.30. Shares of several silver and gold stocks traded higher amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 26.9% to close at $17.98.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) rose 25.4% to close at $25.58.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) gained 25.4% to close at $8.10 amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 24.8% to close at $137.91. Oppenheimer maintained Fulgent Genetics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $75 to $130.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 24.1% to close at $3.91.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) surged 24% to close at $52.40 after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $40 to $50. fuboTV is expected to release Q4 financial results after the market closes on March 2, 2021.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) rose 23.2% to close at $33.39.
- HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) rose 23.1% to close at $12.47 as the company said its subsidiary, HQ Snelling Corporation, has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets of Snelling Staffing.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 23.1% to close at $11.14 amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 22.8% to close at $81.50 after the company received a $40 million investment from a private placement.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares climbed 22.5% to close at $4.19.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 22.2% to close at $1.43.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) climbed 22.1% to close at $22.12 following a sharp surge in silver futures for March.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) surged 21.7% to close at $10.78.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 21.5% to close at $3.96.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) climbed 21.5% to close at $53.79 after the company announced the date of its new flight window for a rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 21.4% to close at $268.30 on continued strength after the company last week announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 89.3%efficacy in a UK Phase 3 trial. B. Riley FBR maintained Novavax with a Buy and raised the price target from $223 to $334.
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) surged 21.4% to close at $25.41 as the company announced that FDA hold was lifted from its AT-007 ACTION-Galacrosemia study.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) jumped 21.3% to close at $6.56.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) surged 21.1% to close at $10.18.
- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) gained 20.7% to close at $1.46.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) climbed 20.5% to close at $17.51 as the company announced plans to acquire Flexiti Financial Inc.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares rose 20.4% to close at $5.96 after silver prices surged sharply.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) surged 20.1% to close at $8.14.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 20% to close at $9.25.
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE: AUMN) gained 19.8% to close at $1.00 after jumping over 16% on Friday.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares jumped 19.5% to close at $4.66.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) surged 19.4% to close at $4.00.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 18.9% to close at $8.63. Oramed last month said it dosed patients across multiple sites in Phase 3 oral insulin study.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) surged 18.7% to close at $3.62.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) jumped 18.7% to close at $3.62 after the company disclosed results from underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 18.5% to close at $18.70.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 18.5% to close at $10.52.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) jumped 18.4% to close at $17.21 as the company’s research revealed a broad super responder memory B cell response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 18.1% to close at $7.11.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) gained 17.8% to close at $14.63 as traders circulated word B of A saying US Nuclear Regulatory Commission studying 100-Year licenses for nuclear plants.
- Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY) surged 17.7% to close at $18.02.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) gained 17.7% to close at $10.53. GoPro, last week, was granted U.S. patent titled ‘Motor Control Optimizations For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.’
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares surged 17.7% to close at $11.50.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) gained 17.6% to close at $5.59.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) surged 17.4% to close at $103.41 following a data report showing global semiconductor sales increased 6.5% in 2020.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) surged 17.3% to close at $9.13 amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) jumped 17.2% to close at $10.11.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 17% to close at $16.71.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) shares gained 17% to close at $5.17 after the company reported an expansion of its partnership with Wayne State University, Michigan's third-largest institution of higher learning.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) rose 16.9% to close at $33.41.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) jumped 16.8% to close at $3.82. LSB Industries last month named Damien Renwick as Chief Commerical Officer.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) surged 15.8% to close at $130.15 following the completion of the company's merger with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 15.6% to close at $14.63 as the company reported positive results from a fourth stem cell patient.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) gained 15.5% to close at $10.79.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) jumped 15.2% to close at $32.36 as the company reported the first commercial launch in China of IMSS technology on Buick GL6 car model.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 14.9% to close at $6.79. Adamas reported settlement of patent litigation with Zydusa.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 14.5% to close at $3.95.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares rose 13.2% to close at $8.23.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) shares surged 12.6% to close at $17.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 12.1% to close at $4.34.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) gained 11.4% to close at $14.72. Shares of several silver and gold stocks traded higher amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) gained 10.1% to close at $11.17 following a strong rise in silver prices.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 9.6% to close at $19.52 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) gained 8.3% to close at $317.40 after an independent data monitoring committee confirmed a 'go-forward' decision based on interim data from the company's ADHERE trial.
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 6% to close at $94.55 after the company announced it began setting up manufacturing capabilities for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares dipped 45.3% to close at $35.00 on Monday, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares declined 34.4% to close at $23.20.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) shares fell 34.3% to close at $0.96 after the company disclosed topline results from ENHANCE-IT study of LYPDISO against Vascepa. The company said the primary endpoint did not meet statistical significance over Vascepa in its ENHANCE-IT study of LYPDISO.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 30.8% to close at $225.00, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares fell 28.3% to close at $7.51 after the company announced that its CTP-692 Phase 2 trial did not achieve its primary endpoint assessing positive and negative syndrome scale total score at 12 weeks.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 26.8% to close at $8.13 after jumping 959% on Thursday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares fell 16.9% to close at $8.39 after surging around 33% on Friday. Ault Global Holdings reported it has sold 229,000 shares of common stock of Universal Security Instruments at $10 per share in open market.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) dropped 16.8% to close at $5.04 as the company posted a Q3 loss.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares declined 16.7% to close at $5.00, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 16.4% to close at $5.83.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 14.7% to close at $7.01 after jumping 122% on Friday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) tumbled 14.7% to close at $3.07. Lion, last month, announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dipped 14.4% to close at $30.26, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading. KeyBanc downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Sector Weight to Underweight and announced a $24 price target.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 14% to close at $14.01.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 13.7% to close at $7.10.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) dipped 13.2% to close at $131.58.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 12.3% to close at $3.64 after jumping over 70% on Friday.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 11.5% to close at $7.91 after surging 18% on Friday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) dropped 11% to close at $84.96 after Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) fell 10.8% to close at $14.01 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 10.5% to close at $23.54.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares declined 9.9% to close at $48.69.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 8.7% to close at $34.87.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 8.5% to close at $13.62 after the company priced its 1.04 million share common stock offering at $12.25 per share.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares fell 8.3% to close at $69.53 after the FDA requested additional information from the company to demonstrate that its device is safe and effective.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) dropped 8% to close at $73.14 after the company spun off its Nutrition & Biosciences business valued at $7.3 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas