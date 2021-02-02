Li Auto Registers Similar Success As Rivals Nio, Xpeng: January Deliveries Jump 356%
Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) on Monday reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January.
What Happened: The Beijing-based automaker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles in January. Cumulative deliveries stood at 38,976 vehicles at the end of the month.
The company also announced the setting up of a new research and development center in Shanghai that will work on the development of EV-related technologies.
The technologies include high-voltage platforms, ultra-fast charging, autonomous driving, operating systems, and computing platforms among others.
Yanan Shen, the co-founder and president of Li Auto, said that the establishment of the center will “expedite our [Li’s] model launches and the development of smart vehicle technologies.”
Why It Matters: In December, the company had reported 6,126 deliveries, which means month-over-month deliveries fell by 12.19%.
Rival Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) recorded a 470% increase in deliveries on a YoY basis and a modest 5.53% rise on a MOM basis.
Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) January deliveries saw a growth of 352.1% on a YoY basis and a 3.1% rise over December figures.
Market leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries at 180,667 vehicles on a global basis, a 61% YoY increase.
Price Action: Li Auto shares closed 0.65% lower at $32.04 on Monday and gained nearly 0.6% in the after-hours session.
Photo courtesy: Wikimedia
