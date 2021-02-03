Want To Trade And Invest In Rookie Sports Cards? StarStock Gives You The Opportunity To Cash In

Founded in November 2019, StarStock offers sports fans and hobbyists the opportunity to buy, sell and invest in a marketplace offering sports cards from athletes' rookie years.

About StarStock: The company stores the cards in a secure, centralized vault creating a stock market feel where fans can make trades and gain instant ownership.

The company was founded by three card collectors. “We built the whole site based on our own experience buying, selling and trading cards,” founder Scott Greenberg said.

The company competes with eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), but offers lowers fees for sellers and will also hold the cards in storage for no fee.

StarStock Investors: StarStock recently raised $1.3 million in a seed round. Among the investors were FanDuel co-founders Nigel and Lesley Eccles, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Thirty Five Ventures' Rich Kleiman, Founders First fund's Jeremy Levine, NBA player Matt Dellavedova and VaynerSports' A.J. Vaynerchuk.

Entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano is one of the angel investors in StarStock.

“StarStock is accelerating the business of trading sports cards by taking the best practices of the legacy exchange infrastructure and combining it with the new world of collectibles. The team is incredibly talented and they have already built a product that is quickly being adopted by the market,” Pompliano said.

Growth of Sports Cards: The pandemic created strong demand for sports cards as people went through old collections. Sports cards also became an investment idea for those looking outside the stock market.

“StarStock solves the biggest pain points in the industry, which is likely to transition the market from a collectors market into an investors market,” Pompliano said. “This transition will create more liquidity, higher valued cards and a larger audience of people interested in sports cards.”

Greenberg thinks the public is just getting started in the sports card market with record-breaking prices already seen at auctions. The rise of alternative assets and investing in sports cards is increasing awareness of the industry.

“I’m really excited to see what the next few years has in store for this space,” he said.

Investing in Sports Cards: StarStock was built for both collectors and investors. The company even has a stock index of sorts that tracks the prices of the top 30 rookies in the NBA.

“Most investors like to collect, too. I know that many people use their profit from StarStock to buy cards for their personal collection,” Greenberg said.

The company only accepts limited sets to keep the product simple and feature the top rookie cards for players.

StarStock currently offers MLB, NBA, and NFL rookies. It recently added soccer cards.

“We just launched soccer and there is so much demand!” Greenberg said. “We were getting nonstop emails about it, so we had no choice.”

Strong demand from international customers also played into the decision to add soccer offerings.

Only current players' cards are available to buy and sell on StarStock, but that could soon change.

“Yes, we will most likely have some sort of vintage offering in the future,” Greenberg said.

