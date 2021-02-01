2 Movies On The GameStop Drama Are Already In The Works

The story of David versus Goliath turning retail traders against hedge funds has been well covered and documented across the media over the past couple of weeks. The story is so popular that it's already being turned into a book and two movies.

What Happened: Two separate movie projects are in the works about the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) related stock move that saw retail traders take on hedge funds in a major short squeeze.

The first movie deal comes from a book written by Ben Mezrich to be called "The Antisocial Network," which MGM landed the rights to according to Deadline.

Mezrich is a New York Times bestselling author who had had books turned into the movies “The Social Network” about Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and “21” about M.I.T. students taking on casinos.

MGM moved fast to acquire the rights to the book, which will be auctioned to publishers later this month. “The Social Network” producer Michael DeLuca is the new CEO of MGM and was likely part of the push to land the movie rights.

Second Movie: A movie about the influence of social media is coming to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Deadline reports.

The untitled movie comes with Mark Boal in talks to write. Boal is the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

While the story of GameStop being a battleground stock for retail traders leveling the playing field versus hedge funds, it might not be the only story covered in the Netflix movie.

Other topics like using social media to spread misinformation about the election being rigged and platforms used as ways to unite people to storm the U.S. Capitol were listed by Deadline as movie topics.