8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading higher potentially on a report from CNBC titled "SpaceX to fly first mission to space with an all-civilian crew later this year".
  • BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.61, up from $0.22 year over year.

Losers

  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) share are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

