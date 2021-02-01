8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading higher potentially on a report from CNBC titled "SpaceX to fly first mission to space with an all-civilian crew later this year".
- BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.61, up from $0.22 year over year.
Losers
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) share are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas