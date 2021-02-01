Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bill.com's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading higher Monday amid overall tech sector strength. The company reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

Bill.com provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform.

Bill.com shares were trading up 5.98% at $129.16. The stock has a 52-week high of $154.03 and a 52-week low of $23.61.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILL)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Schlumberger, Match Group And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com