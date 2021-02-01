Why Bill.com's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading higher Monday amid overall tech sector strength. The company reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

Bill.com provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform.

Bill.com shares were trading up 5.98% at $129.16. The stock has a 52-week high of $154.03 and a 52-week low of $23.61.