Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher Monday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation.

AMC Entertainment shares were trading up 5.66% at $14.01. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.36 and a 52-week low of $1.91.