Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher Monday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation.

AMC Entertainment shares were trading up 5.66% at $14.01. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.36 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

